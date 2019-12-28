Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.32 Million

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to announce sales of $153.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the highest is $156.11 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $124.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $596.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.90 million to $599.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $735.54 million, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $762.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.91.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $5,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 263.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

