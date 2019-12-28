Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.76 Billion

Analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to report $25.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.68 billion and the highest is $25.92 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $26.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $110.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.12 billion to $110.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.08 billion to $115.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

HD opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $168.21 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

