Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report $508.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. Heico reported sales of $466.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

HEI opened at $115.09 on Friday. Heico has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Heico by 21.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

