Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $316.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.90 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $351.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 488,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.00.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.