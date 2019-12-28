Just Eat (LON:JE) PT Set at GBX 980 by HSBC

Just Eat (LON:JE) has been given a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JE. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 829.60 ($10.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 771.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 703.84. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 569.60 ($7.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

