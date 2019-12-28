Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €17.00 by Independent Research

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of SZU opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.06. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of €16.33 ($18.99).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Just Eat PT Set at GBX 980 by HSBC
Just Eat PT Set at GBX 980 by HSBC
Suedzucker PT Set at €17.00 by Independent Research
Suedzucker PT Set at €17.00 by Independent Research
SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Synthetic Biologics Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Synthetic Biologics Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Tengasco, Inc. Short Interest Update
Tengasco, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Drops By 41.9%
Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Drops By 41.9%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report