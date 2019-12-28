Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €17.00 by Independent Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of SZU opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.06. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of €16.33 ($18.99).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

