SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.