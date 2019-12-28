Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the November 28th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.53 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

