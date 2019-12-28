Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the November 28th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.53 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Synthetic Biologics Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Synthetic Biologics Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Tengasco, Inc. Short Interest Update
Tengasco, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Drops By 41.9%
Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Drops By 41.9%
Trio-Tech International Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Trio-Tech International Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
SIFCO Industries Inc Short Interest Update
SIFCO Industries Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report