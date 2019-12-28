Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Short Interest Update

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the November 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tengasco stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Tengasco has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tengasco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

