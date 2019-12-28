Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Drops By 41.9%

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 28th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT opened at $1.67 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

