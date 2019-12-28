Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the November 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRT opened at $4.22 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.55.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

