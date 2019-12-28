SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SIF stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 3.04% of SIFCO Industries worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.