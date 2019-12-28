Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the November 28th total of 73,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $1.47 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.