KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.84

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a current ratio of 407.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $361,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

