Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.56

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 8233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,176,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,365 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Euronav by 31.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,089,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Euronav by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.
