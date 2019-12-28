Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.56

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 8233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,176,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,365 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Euronav by 31.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,089,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Euronav by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

