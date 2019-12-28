Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.46

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 19463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

TSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter worth $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter worth $240,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

