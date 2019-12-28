Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.94

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 2978006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $72,017,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 459.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,756,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,030 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

