Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 33.3%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 242,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 249,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

