Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.85

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $128.85, with a volume of 7279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

