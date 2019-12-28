Short Interest in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Increases By 11.4%

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 621,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter.

UFAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Unique Fabricating from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $4.01 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

