Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.32

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

