Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 1-Year High at $188.74

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Visa Inc (NYSE:V)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $188.74 and last traded at $188.58, with a volume of 270480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.94 and its 200 day moving average is $178.35. The stock has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,480 shares of company stock worth $9,281,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

