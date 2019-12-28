Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.00

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 14507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $795,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 133,189 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

