Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.62

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.62 and last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 37234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2947 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,181,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,744,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,013,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,186,000 after purchasing an additional 103,039 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,090,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,878,000 after purchasing an additional 134,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,004,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,455,000 after purchasing an additional 507,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,820,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.