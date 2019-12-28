Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.62

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.62 and last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 37234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2947 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.