Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.86

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 275069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 95.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Synthetic Biologics Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Synthetic Biologics Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Tengasco, Inc. Short Interest Update
Tengasco, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Drops By 41.9%
Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Drops By 41.9%
Trio-Tech International Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Trio-Tech International Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
SIFCO Industries Inc Short Interest Update
SIFCO Industries Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report