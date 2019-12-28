Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.86

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 275069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 95.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

