Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.08

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.08 and last traded at $125.06, with a volume of 20255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4098 dividend. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.
About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.