Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.08

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.08 and last traded at $125.06, with a volume of 20255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4098 dividend. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,797,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after buying an additional 696,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 564,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,124,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,061,000 after purchasing an additional 270,944 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 508,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,434,000 after purchasing an additional 191,125 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $20,985,000.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

