Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.02

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 751805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,462 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,208,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.