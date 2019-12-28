Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.10

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 1819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,566,000 after purchasing an additional 584,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after buying an additional 1,113,983 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,355,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after buying an additional 345,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 371,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 153.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 932,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 564,993 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

