Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.03

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.03 and last traded at $124.62, with a volume of 32933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 329.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

