ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.57

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 19683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,548 shares of company stock worth $2,139,235. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 547,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,151 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 120.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after purchasing an additional 949,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

