iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.37

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.37 and last traded at $216.21, with a volume of 134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

