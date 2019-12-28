iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.37

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.37 and last traded at $216.21, with a volume of 134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.19.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.
About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.