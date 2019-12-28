Contrasting Wealth Minerals (WMLLF) & Its Rivals

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS: WMLLF) is one of 55 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wealth Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A -$22.39 million -0.69 Wealth Minerals Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.71

Wealth Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41% Wealth Minerals Competitors -305.68% 9.19% 2.01%

Volatility and Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals’ peers have a beta of -0.73, meaning that their average share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals Competitors 588 1610 1658 94 2.32

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 397.00%. Given Wealth Minerals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wealth Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Wealth Minerals peers beat Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.