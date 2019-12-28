$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

