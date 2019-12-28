Financial Analysis: RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) versus BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BR Malls Participacoes and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participacoes 0 1 0 0 2.00 RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

Dividends

BR Malls Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BR Malls Participacoes and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participacoes $346.45 million 11.20 $277.45 million N/A N/A RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR $28.12 billion 0.40 $831.42 million $2.68 11.36

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participacoes.

Volatility & Risk

BR Malls Participacoes has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participacoes and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participacoes 147.87% 8.83% 5.37% RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 2.87% 18.93% 7.83%

Summary

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR beats BR Malls Participacoes on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BR Malls Participacoes Company Profile

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms. The company serves clients primarily in the fast moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, logistics, administrative, and professionals segments. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad NV in April 2018. Randstad NV was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

