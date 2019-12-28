Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) vs. K12 (OTCMKTS:LRN) Head-To-Head Contrast

K12 (NYSE:LRN) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

K12 has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares K12 and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $1.02 billion 0.80 $37.21 million $0.91 21.82 Legacy Education Alliance $93.41 million 0.02 -$9.96 million N/A N/A

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares K12 and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 3.50% 5.75% 4.43% Legacy Education Alliance -4.46% N/A -16.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for K12 and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 0 4 0 3.00 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

K12 currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.20%. Given K12’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of K12 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

K12 beats Legacy Education Alliance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

