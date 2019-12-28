The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Critical Review

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of The Providence Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Providence Service and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service -1.11% 9.96% 5.21% Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58%

Risk and Volatility

The Providence Service has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Providence Service and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 0 16 11 1 2.46

Booking has a consensus price target of $2,108.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Providence Service and Booking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.38 billion 0.55 -$18.98 million N/A N/A Booking $14.53 billion 5.97 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.38

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than The Providence Service.

Summary

Booking beats The Providence Service on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services, including comprehensive health assessments, quality gap closure visits, level of service needs assessments, and post-acute and chronic care management services through a network of community-based clinicians, and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

