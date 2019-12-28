Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $251.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $186.72 and a one year high of $260.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion
$499.00 Million in Sales Expected for Intelsat SA This Quarter
$499.00 Million in Sales Expected for Intelsat SA This Quarter
Haemonetics Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.38 Million
Haemonetics Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.38 Million
$5.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton This Quarter
$5.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton This Quarter
Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics
Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics
Crocs Receives Buy Rating from CL King
Crocs Receives Buy Rating from CL King


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report