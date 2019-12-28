Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $251.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $186.72 and a one year high of $260.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

