$499.00 Million in Sales Expected for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to announce sales of $499.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $502.00 million. Intelsat posted sales of $542.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $939.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

