Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post sales of $255.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.00 million and the highest is $258.00 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $247.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $175,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,304,682. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,484,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 690.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after buying an additional 768,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,555,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Haemonetics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,628,000 after buying an additional 96,335 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.