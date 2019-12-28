$5.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce sales of $5.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.17 billion and the lowest is $5.02 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $22.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

