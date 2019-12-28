Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $177.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.90.

SRPT opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

