Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Buy Rating from CL King

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at CL King in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. CL King’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Crocs has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Crocs by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Crocs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,171,000.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.