Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.81 ($107.92).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.17. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

