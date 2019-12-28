Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €96.00 ($111.63) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.81 ($107.92).

Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.17.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

