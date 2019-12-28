Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €95.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.90 ($94.07).

