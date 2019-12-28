Insider Buying: HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Insider Acquires £47,500 in Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,500 ($62,483.56).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 27th, William Salomon acquired 42,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £78,120 ($102,762.43).

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.19. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a 1-year low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 526.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

