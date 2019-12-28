Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.90. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

