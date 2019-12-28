Investors Purchase Large Volume of Qiagen Call Options (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,740 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,462% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,072 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $33.67 on Friday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

