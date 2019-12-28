Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,860% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $117.39.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 709.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,005,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

