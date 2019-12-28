Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,484 call options on the company. This is an increase of 979% compared to the average daily volume of 1,435 call options.

Shares of SIRI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at $70,857,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.54.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.